Delhi Red Fort Blast: Forensic Team Recover Live Cartridges, Explosive Samples From Site

New Delhi: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team investigating the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has recovered two live cartridges and samples of two different types of explosives on Tuesday, sources said.

As per sources in FSL, during the inspection, both live cartridges were found directly from the blast site and have been sent for detailed forensic analysis. Investigators also collected possible traces of ammonium nitrate and another unidentified explosive substance, the nature of which will be confirmed after laboratory testing.

All samples have been sent to the FSL laboratory, where experts are conducting tests to determine the exact composition of the materials. The final report is expected in the coming days, which will determine the nature of the explosion and the materials used.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a blast in a car close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening and Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs 5 lakh each for seriously injured individuals.

Meanwhile, investigations into the terror attack near the Red Fort are progressing rapidly. Initial findings indicate that the car explosion was not a typical suicide blast, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect.

Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas. Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally. The blast near the Red Fort did not follow the typical modus operandi of suicide bombers, who aim to inflict maximum damage.

Agency sources also revealed that the bomb was premature and not fully developed. The explosion did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or projectiles were found. The vehicle was still moving when the blast occurred, and the IED was not equipped to cause heavy casualties.

Due to pan-India vigilance and coordinated crackdowns, security agencies successfully averted what could have been a massive attack, the sources said.

Moreover, transferring the Delhi car blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the agency to submit its investigation report at the earliest, as well as instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to analyse and match the samples collected from the blast site and provide a comprehensive report on the explosion without delay.

In the meeting, the Home Minister formally handed over the investigation of the case to NIA from Delhi Police, directing the anti-terror agency to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

He also instructed the FSL to closely examine and match the samples collected from the blast site, including material evidence and remains recovered from the charred vehicle.