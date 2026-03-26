Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Seeks 45 More Days To Probe 'Larger Terror Network'

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has approached a special court seeking an additional 45 days to continue its probe into the Delhi blast case, citing the discovery of a larger terror network with both domestic and international connections.

In its plea before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, the agency said the investigation is at a critical juncture, with several leads emerging that require further verification through fieldwork, witness testimonies, and technical analysis.

The case relates to a powerful explosion near the Lal Qila Metro Station on November 10, 2025. The agency stressed that the seriousness of the incident and its implications for national security demand extended time and continued custodial interrogation of the accused.

According to the NIA, fresh inputs from witnesses and disclosures by those arrested have pointed towards a broader conspiracy. These findings need to be thoroughly examined to piece together the full scope of the plot. Recent searches in Jammu and Kashmir also led to the seizure of several digital devices, which are still undergoing forensic examination.

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Investigators have already extracted around 5 terabytes of data, including videos, audio files, documents, and contact records. Detailed analysis by agencies such as Central Forensic Science Laboratory and CERT-In is in progress and is expected to reveal further links and roles of those involved.

The probe has also uncovered alleged connections to the banned outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with some accused reportedly part of related WhatsApp groups. Authorities are intercepting communications to identify additional members, handlers, and associates.

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The investigation now spans multiple states, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Officials believe more individuals may be involved, including some who are absconding or operating covertly, and efforts are underway to trace them.

The agency also emphasised the need to confront the accused with the evidence gathered so far and to record key witness statements that are still pending. It warned that releasing the accused at this stage could jeopardise the investigation, as there is a risk of evidence tampering, influencing witnesses, or fleeing.

Additionally, the NIA pointed to suspected links between the accused and foreign entities through encrypted platforms and anonymous online accounts. Advanced cyber forensic tools and open-source intelligence methods are being used to track these connections, a process that requires more time.