'Punctured Bicycle Will Collapse Forever': Yogi Adityanath Takes Dig at Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur Event

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday participated in the occasion of completing 9 years of development and sustainable prosperity in Uttar Pradesh, at the program organised in Gorakhpur.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that those parties responsible for the past riots and damaging the state's identity should not be given any opportunity to regain relevance. He further said people should stay cautious, avoid falling into opponents' traps, and maintain the ongoing momentum of heritage and development initiatives led by Narendra Modi across all levels of the state.

"Those who had ruined the state, pushed the state into the fire of riots, and made the state dependent on others for its identity, should not get any release from their sins. For this, no such work should be done that could give them an opportunity to make it an issue. We should not become the pawns of our opponents. Let those who want to become the pawns of the opponents be so. All of you must be careful and keep this in mind. The process of heritage and development that Prime Minister Modi has moved forward, we have to keep that atmosphere and momentum at every booth, every ward, every division, every district, and in every region, in the entire state," he said at the event.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the "double-engine" government is progressing at high speed, making it impossible for rivals to compete. He criticised opposition politics as divisive, caste-based, and negative, and urged people to remain cautious and alert against such approaches.

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"When we move with double speed, then the puncture in the bicycle will always remain a puncture, it will be collapsed forever. This double-engine government runs at the speed of a bullet train. So how will the bicycle be able to compete, even a punctured bicycle, how will it be able to compete? Therefore, being careful and alert from the politics of casteism, politics of any kind of anarchy, divisive politics, and negative politics....," he added.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the "double-engine government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party has stopped alleged corruption by previous governments of the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party and redirected resources toward development and welfare of the poor without discrimination.

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He highlighted the establishment of multiple institutions, including an agriculture university in Kushinagar, AIIMS, several medical colleges across districts, an Ayush University in Gorakhpur, Atal Residential School in Lucknow, and a university named after Maharaja Suheldev in Azamgarh, calling it part of ongoing development driven by the government.

"The work that Congress, SP, and BSP used to do by looting, the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party stopped that looting and applied it to the development within the state and for the welfare of the poor without discrimination. ....Did anyone think an Agriculture University would be built? Today, an Agriculture University is being built in Kushinagar. Did anyone think about a Medical College?..., AIIMS has also been built. Medical college in Maharajganj, medical college in Kushinagar, medical college in Deoria, medical college in Basti, medical college in Siddharthnagar, medical college in Balrampur, medical college in Bahraich, medical college in Gonda...A medical college has come to every district. Ayush University was built in Gorakhpur. Atal Residential School was built in Lucknow. A university in the name of Maharaja Suheldev was built in Azamgarh. This is part of a continuous process, and when this double-engine government got speed...," said the Chief Minister.