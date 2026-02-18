Dwarka Crash: First Visuals Emerge From Accident Site; Juvenile Driver, Sister Seen Arguing in Video

New Delhi: New video footage has now surfaced in the Dwarka SUV crash that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, sparking fresh outrage and renewed scrutiny into how the tragedy unfolded. The raw visuals, believed to be the first seen from the crash site, reportedly show the juvenile accused - a 17-year-old boy - and his sister in a heated exchange shortly after the deadly collision, as bystanders gather around the wreckage.

The incident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in southwest Delhi has already drawn national attention, with CCTV and mobile clips previously revealing the Scorpio SUV speeding moments before it rammed head-on into Sahil’s motorcycle. Earlier recordings showed the SUV narrowly overtaking a bus on a two-lane road without a divider before the impact.

Sahil, a final-semester BBA student with aspirations to study abroad and build a promising career, was declared dead at the scene after suffering severe injuries in the collision. He had reportedly planned to pursue higher studies overseas, dreams that were abruptly cut short. His mother, Inna Makan, a single parent, has repeatedly appealed for justice, condemning the crash as a reckless act linked to filming for social media.

In emotional messages posted online, she has said that her son’s life was taken by “someone’s fun reel,” and has accused both the teenage driver and those around him of irresponsible behaviour that prioritised short-lived online attention over safety.

Advertisement

The newly emerged visuals appear to capture the immediate moments after the crash, showing the juvenile driver and his sister - who is understood to be the person recording in earlier clips - in a confrontation as people surround the damaged vehicles. Investigators are reviewing this footage as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities are also examining whether the reel-style video being shot inside the Scorpio contributed to the reckless speed and poor lane discipline that preceded the collision.

Advertisement

Delhi Police confirmed that the Scorpio was being driven by a minor without a valid driving licence, who initially misrepresented his age as 19 before documents revealed he was actually 17. After being apprehended at the scene, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home, but was later granted interim bail so he could sit for his Class 10 board examinations.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rash driving, causing death by negligence and acts endangering life, and police have also named the minor’s father in the investigation under the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly permitting his underage son to drive.

The father, in a recent statement, expressed deep grief and insisted his daughter was simply recording a “short video,” not a reel, and that the family is cooperating with the investigation.

The tragedy has reignited debate over dangerous social media-inspired stunts by young drivers and the enforcement of road safety laws, especially when minors are involved. It has also prompted calls from public figures and citizens alike for stricter accountability for parents, guardians and digital platforms.