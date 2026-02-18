Delhi Traffic Curbs Today As Macron Attends AI Impact Summit: Check Major Diversions & Best Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The national capital is bracing for significant traffic disruptions today, February 18, 2026, as French President Emmanuel Macron joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the high-profile AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a strict advisory, warning commuters of stringent restrictions and diversions, particularly in Central and South Delhi. With the summit entering its third day, security has been bolstered to accommodate high-level VVIP movement.

Timing and Affected Stretches

Traffic regulations will be in full force from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Officials have indicated that entry to Bharat Mandapam will be restricted after 4:00 PM, and intermittent closures are expected around diplomatic areas.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following major roads:

Advertisement

1. Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Bhairon Marg), Bhairon Marg, and roads surrounding Bharat Mandapam.

2. Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Windsor Place.

Advertisement

3. Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Suggested Alternate Routes

To navigate the city during the peak evening hours, the Traffic Police recommends using the following alternate corridors:

1. Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Raj Ghat, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

2. Use San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, and Kamal Ataturk Marg to bypass the restricted VVIP zones.

3. Barapullah Road, Lodhi Road, and Safdarjung Road.

Advisory for Travellers and Students

The restrictions coincide with the ongoing CBSE Board Examinations and the peak wedding season, which has already led to massive gridlocks over the last 48 hours.

Passengers heading to IGI Airport or New Delhi Railway Station are urged to use the Delhi Metro. The Airport Express Line and Yellow Line remain the most reliable options to avoid road delays.

Those students who are travelling for evening coaching or late exams should maintain a buffer time of at least 60–90 minutes.