Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain, Ex-AAP Councillor, Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the money laundering case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, Hussain will remain in jail as he is also an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the riots.

Court Cited Long Duration of Jail Time

The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who considered that Hussain had already spent more than four years in jail, while the maximum sentence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was seven years.

"The court concludes that as the applicant (Hussain) had undergone more than half of the period of imprisonment as provided for the offence allegedly committed by him, he is entitled for bail. Accordingly, the applicant is granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties in the like amount," the court order stated.

ED's Case Against Hussain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a case against Hussain based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Delhi Police regarding the communal riots that took place in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

According to the ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which was registered on March 9, 2020, Hussain was accused of money laundering and funding the riots. The financial probe agency alleged that he used illegally acquired funds to fuel the violence.

Hussain Still in Jail for Larger Conspiracy Case

Despite securing bail in the money laundering case, Hussain will remain behind bars as he faces charges in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 riots. Delhi Police had earlier booked him under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, and other serious offences.

Hussain, a former AAP councillor from northeast Delhi, was arrested in August 2020 and has remained in judicial custody since then.

2020 Northeast Delhi Riots

The northeast Delhi riots, which broke out in February 2020, led to the deaths of over 50 people and injuries to hundreds. The violence erupted following clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Hussain was accused of playing a key role in inciting violence and allegedly funding rioters through illicit financial transactions. His arrest and subsequent investigation by Delhi Police and the ED became a politically charged issue, with his legal battle continuing for the past four years.