Delhi Road Rage: Thar SUV Hit-and-Run Leaves 40-Year-Old Dead, Driver on the Run

New Delhi: An accident occurred in Delhi's Moti Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday, when a bike was hit by a Mahindra Thar, killing the rider, Bechu Lal. According to Delhi Police, the driver of the Thar departed the scene immediately following the collision, leaving the victim behind. CCTV footage of the event has surfaced, providing police with valuable information.

The video shows the SUV approaching at high speed, followed by a bike rider colliding into it from behind, before the Thar rammed into a stationary truck ahead.

Police confirmed that the victim, 40-year-old Bechu Lal, was standing by the roadside with his motorcycle when he was struck. He died on the spot late Saturday night. The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the accident, and police have launched a search to track him down.

The event, which occurred just days after another Thar-related tragedy at 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in central Delhi, has renewed worries about aggressive driving in the capital. In that incident, one person died and another was wounded. Police later nabbed the driver, Ashish, 26, of Shakarpur. The vehicle in question was found to be registered in the name of his Ghaziabad connection.