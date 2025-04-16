Delhi's Dwarka Court Gets Bomb Threat, Proceedings Suspended, Search On

Updated April 16th 2025, 14:25 IST
Dwarka Court was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email. Police said a search is underway to trace any suspicious objects in the premises.
The mail was received by the court authorities last night and they informed the police today morning after which a search iperation was launched and the premises were evacuated.
The police team is conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," said an official.
Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police Control Room reportedly received a threat call claiming the city would be bombed. The caller had claimed to be close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He identified himself as a member of the D Company and warned of a large-scale attack in the city that triggered immediate police action.
The Mumbai Crime Branch, along with Borivali Police, soon traced and arrested the caller, identified as Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Borivali.
As per the police, the accused Jadhav has a criminal background with prior cases registered under IPC Sections 323 and 324. He is also known for making similar hoax calls in the past, falsely reporting bomb threats and other emergencies, including incidents involving loudspeakers and firecrackers, all of which turned out to be baseless upon verification.
Published April 16th 2025, 13:11 IST