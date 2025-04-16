Delhi's Dwarka Court Gets Bomb Threat, Proceedings Suspended, Search On

Dwarka Court was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email. Police said a search is underway to trace any suspicious objects in the premises.

The mail was received by the court authorities last night and they informed the police today morning after which a search iperation was launched and the premises were evacuated.

The police team is conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," said an official.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police Control Room reportedly received a threat call claiming the city would be bombed. The caller had claimed to be close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He identified himself as a member of the D Company and warned of a large-scale attack in the city that triggered immediate police action.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, along with Borivali Police, soon traced and arrested the caller, identified as Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Borivali.