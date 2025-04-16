Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call From D Company To 'Bomb Mumbai': Report

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday jumped into action after reportedly receiving a threat call at the Control Room claiming the city would be bombed. The caller had claimed to be close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He identified himself as a member of the D Company and warned of a large-scale attack in the city that triggered immediate police action.

Threat Caller Arrested from Borivali

According to reports, the threat call was made around 2:30 PM on Tuesday. The Mumbai Crime Branch, along with Borivali Police, soon traced and arrested the caller, identified as Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Borivali.

As per the police, the accused Jadhav has a criminal background with prior cases registered under IPC Sections 323 and 324. He is also known for making similar hoax calls in the past, falsely reporting bomb threats and other emergencies, including incidents involving loudspeakers and firecrackers, all of which turned out to be baseless upon verification.

Threat Call Targeting PM Modi

Threat call claiming to bomb Mumbai is not the first of its kind. Earlier, in February, Mumbai Police Control Room received a call warning of a possible attack on PM Modi’s aircraft ahead of his scheduled visit to the United States.

The central security agencies were immediately informed, and a thorough probe was launched to assess the credibility of the threat call before PM Modi’s departure.

Threats Against PM Modi, CM Yogi

In a case that dated back to 2023, the Esplanade Magistrate Court has recently sentenced Kamran Khan, a 29-year-old resident of Chunabhatti, to two years in prison for making a hoax call that claimed underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had placed a Rs 5 crore bounty on PM Modi and a Rs 1 crore bounty on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath .