Delhi's First International Film Fest at Bharat Mandapam: Here's The Key Routes To Avoid | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: The national capital is set to experience its first film festival starting from Tuesday (March 25) and the Delhi Police has geared up with a full fledged traffic management plan to deal with the heavy rush of cinema enthusiasts who may be flocking towards Bharat Mandapam to watch their favourite world cinema.

Special arrangements are in place from March 25 to March 31, and commuters have been advised to plan ahead to avoid any inconvenience. Some traffic restrictions will be enforced around Bharat Mandapam daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, that would last throughout the event.

Watch Out For These Roads

The Delhi Police will be imposing parking restrictions and limiting traffic movement on two major stretches, given heavy congestion on peak hours:

Mathura Road

Bhairon Road

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, parking will not be allowed on these stretches, and vehicles parked anyway on these roads may be towed away with penalties imposed.

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An Alternative Route You May Take

To avoid congestion, commuters across the capital have been asked to use the Ring Road, as an alternative. The Delhi Police has also asked to opt for public transport, and plan in advance, if one is heading towards the airport or any railway station.

What Daily Commuters Should Factor In

Commuters who travel on the Bharat Mandapam stretch every day, should factor in extra travel time, given the expectant crowd that is likely to turn up for the event. Commuters have been advised to follow the Delhi Traffic Police official website and social media platforms for regular updates.

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What To Expect At the Delhi Film Festival

The Delhi Film Festival organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) aims to blend film screenings along with some interesting conversations, and industry exchanges across multiple venues.