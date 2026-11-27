New Delhi: A neighbourhood better known for its crowded lanes became the centre of a campaign against child marriage on Thursday evening, as around 2,000 women, children, survivors and local residents gathered in Delhi's Kusumpur Pahadi to take a stand against the practice.

Marking Constitution Day, the gathering saw residents light diyas and participate in an awareness march led by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur. Organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC), the initiative brought together community members and survivors to underline the need for collective action against child marriage.

For JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu, the gathering was part of a much larger fight that must extend beyond awareness events and government campaigns. Speaking at the programme, Ribhu described the international recognition of November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage as a "historic tipping point".

He also highlighted the 2030 deadline to end child marriage, pointing out that five years is a short window to eliminate a practice that has continued for centuries. The challenge, he indicated, is to turn growing international recognition and national commitments into action at the grassroots.

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Survivor's Story From the Neighbourhood

The gathering also brought forward the experience of a child marriage survivor from Kusumpur Pahadi, who shared how she managed to stop her own marriage by contacting a helpline.

Now studying in Class 11, she spoke about how reaching out for help changed the course of her life. Her account highlighted the importance of awareness, accessible support systems and timely intervention in preventing child marriages.

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The story also brought the focus back to the role of local communities, where neighbours and residents can often be the first to know about an impending underage marriage.

Numbers Behind the Campaign

Addressing the gathering, Thakur cited National Family Health Survey figures showing that child marriage prevalence declined from 47.4 per cent in 2005-06 to 20.1 per cent in 2023-24.

She also highlighted the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, launched in 2024, which has conducted over 6.86 lakh awareness programmes, reaching approximately 12.5 crore people.

While the decline marks progress, one in five girls continuing to be affected underlines the distance still to be covered.

A Neighbourhood's Pledge, a National Challenge

As part of the programme, Thakur administered an oath in which participants pledged not to be involved in child marriages and to report such cases to the authorities.

The message from Kusumpur Pahadi was that preventing child marriage cannot remain the responsibility of government agencies alone. Families, neighbourhoods, community leaders and local authorities all have a role to play.

With November 27 marking the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, the gathering also sought to connect a local campaign with a wider global effort.