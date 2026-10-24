Delhi's Lodhi Road School Hoax Bomb Threat Traced To Own Student Who Wanted A Day Off

New Delhi: Amidst a probe to ascertain the school bomb threat in Delhi, a minor student of Air Force Bal Bharati School on Delhi’s Lodhi Road has been identified as the person behind the fake bomb threat. The incident had triggered a security scare in the school and led to an intense police investigation to ascertain the truth.

The Delhi police stated that the sender of the bomb threat email is a minor studying in the same school. The email, which claimed that bombs had been planted inside the building, was allegedly sent with the simple motive of forcing the school to shut for the day.

The incident took place on October 23, when school authorities received a threatening message bearing the subject line ‘Bombs Placed in Your Building’. The mail raised concern regarding the safety of the students and was immediately reported to the police, at a time when several schools across the capital have been receiving similar hoax threats.

How Cyber Team Traced The Threat

The case was taken up by the South District Cyber Police, who began a technical probe amid the major pattern of bomb-threat emails targeting educational institutions in Delhi.

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According to the officials, the team carried out a detailed analysis of digital footprints and electronic linkages connected to the email. Through examination of technical evidence and online trails, investigators were able to pinpoint the origin of the message.

The trail eventually led the police to a minor girl enrolled at Air Force Bal Bharati School itself. During the inquiry, the police established that the email had been sent deliberately to get the school declared closed. The police officials stated that the breakthrough was made possible by technical analysis and careful scrutiny of digital evidence, which helped confirm the source and identify the sender.

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Action Under Juvenile Law

The police asserted that since the accused is a minor, the legal steps have been initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and further proceedings in the matter are currently underway.

The police noted that the case underlines the challenges posed by a spate of hoax bomb threats to schools in Delhi in recent weeks, while also underlining the quick response and technical capability of the South District Cyber Police in tracking such threats to their source through digital investigation.