Delhi's Ramanujan College Suspends NSUI Office-Bearer Anas Khan Till Feb 2027 Over Allegations of Luring Female Students

New Delhi: Ramanujan College of Delhi University has suspended Anas Khan, an office-bearer of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at the college, until February 1, 2027, following allegations that he attempted to induce female students to travel to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert by offering them monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives.

In a suspension letter dated November 6, the college said its Proctorial Committee examined the complaint against Khan, his explanation and the findings of a preliminary inquiry before recommending disciplinary action.

“You are hereby suspended from the College with immediate effect up to 01 February 2027,” the letter stated.

The college has also barred Khan from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities during the suspension period. However, considering that he is a third-year student, he has been permitted to appear for scheduled university examinations.

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The suspension order further directs Khan to submit a written undertaking acknowledging the seriousness of the incident and assuring the college that such misconduct or indiscipline will not be repeated.

The controversy surfaced after screenshots of purported WhatsApp conversations circulated on social media, showing messages allegedly inviting female students from the Delhi-NCR region to attend the Ahmedabad concert on November 21.

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The circulated messages reportedly offered travel arrangements, VIP access, including presidential gallery or lounge passes, and payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the students’ profiles.

One of the messages also mentioned that young members of an NRI investor’s group would be travelling to Ahmedabad for the concert. The alleged requirements included being “good-looking”, having a presentable appearance and possessing excellent communication skills.

The messages triggered concerns among students, with some questioning the nature of the invitation and describing it as potentially exploitative.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Delhi, on Tuesday demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the allegations and strict legal action if they are established.

In a press statement, ABVP alleged that female freshers, including students aged 17-18, were being approached with offers of concert tickets, travel facilities and monetary benefits in exchange for spending time with certain men.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said women’s safety should not become a subject of political posturing and called for accountability from student organisations.

“The purpose of student politics should be to ensure a safe, respectful and fear-free environment for every student, particularly female students, across educational campuses,” Sharma said.

He added that any attempt to exploit female students through financial inducements was unacceptable.

ABVP also referred to the 2018 sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, the then NSUI national president, and questioned the accountability mechanisms within the Congress-affiliated student organisation.