Delhi's Udyog Bhawan Metro Station To Be Renamed 'Seva Teerth Bhawan'
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, which is located on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro, will be renamed to 'Seva Teerth Bhawan'.
New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the Centre has approved the renaming of New Delhi's Udyog Bhawan Metro Station to 'Seva Teerth Bhawan'. The Udyog Bhawan Metro Station is located on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. ‘Seva Teerth’ means a sacred place of service.
The decision to rename the metro station was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, that will house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
PM Modi today also inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2, which will host several key ministries including Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Law and Justice, Agriculture and others.
Naming the integrated government complex ‘Seva Teerth’ is a symbolic and administrative shift from India’s colonial-era governance infrastructure to a modern, unified centre of executive operations.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 20:03 IST