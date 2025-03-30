Delhi School Holidays April 2025: Check Complete List Here

New Delhi: Delhi schools will observe several holidays in April 2025 due to major religious and cultural festivals. These holidays will allow students and their families to take part in celebrations, religious rituals, and traditional customs. With festivals from different faiths lined up, schools will remain shut on multiple days across the month.

Key Festival Holidays

April 6 - Ram Navami: Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Devotees across the country visit temples, observe fasts, and take part in religious ceremonies. In 2025, Ram Navami falls on April 6, leading to a school holiday in Delhi.

April 10 - Mahavir Jayanti: Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, will be observed on April 10. Jain devotees celebrate the occasion by visiting temples, engaging in charitable acts, and participating in religious processions. Schools in Delhi will remain closed to mark the day.

April 18 - Good Friday: Good Friday, a solemn day for Christians, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Observed with prayers, fasting, and religious services, this day holds deep significance for the Christian community. In 2025, Good Friday will be observed on April 18, and schools will remain closed.

Parents Advised to Check Official Circulars