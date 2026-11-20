New Delhi: A special screening of the short film Kothala, which addresses the issue of female infanticide in rural Bihar, was held at the Delhi Secretariat, I.P. Estate, on November 18, 2026. The event formed part of a capacity-building programme for Women Helpline (181) and One Stop Centre functionaries.

Organised by Railway Children India in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi, the programme brought together senior officials, women’s rights representatives and social sector professionals.

Produced by entrepreneur and social activist Mrs. D. Aaliya, Kothala highlights the practice of female infanticide and its impact on newborn girls. After the screening, Mrs. Aaliya received a standing ovation from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, she spoke about the film’s inspiration, drawn from the experiences of its writer, Shaiwal, known for films such as Damul and Mrityudand. She recounted how Shaiwal’s wife, from the Bhojpur region of Bihar, observed large numbers of eagles over traditional kothalas and later learnt from a midwife about the killing and disposal of newborn girls in those structures. This discovery became a key motivation for the film.

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Mrs. D. Aaliya also referred to the documentary The Midwife’s Confession and cited accounts in which traditional midwives, including Hakiya Devi and Dharmi Devi, reportedly confessed to killing multiple infant girls over the years, underlining that female infanticide remains a continuing social challenge requiring sustained awareness and intervention.

Dr. Rashmi Singh (IAS), Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, appreciated the initiative and noted the role of cinema in raising awareness and promoting positive social change. Ms. Lata Gupta, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, also acknowledged Mrs. Aaliya’s effort in bringing the sensitive issue to the forefront, observing that gender-based discrimination and related violence continue in different forms.

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Ms. Aisha Shamim, Strategic Alliance Officer, Railway Children India, facilitated the programme, which aimed to strengthen the response mechanisms of helpline and One Stop Centre functionaries.