Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Outside School in Revenge Attack, Three Juveniles Held

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed outside his school gate in Paharganj in what police described as a revenge attack. The incident took place on September 4, and the police have apprehended three juveniles.



Police said the victim, a student of a school in Aram Bagh, reached Paharganj police station with a knife still pierced in his chest. He was rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the weapon.



According to the victim's statement, three juveniles called him near the school gate, where an argument started, following which they attacked him. During the scuffle, one stabbed him with a knife while the others held him. A broken beer bottle used to threaten the victim was also recovered from the scene.



All three juveniles were apprehended within hours through raids and local intelligence. Police said the attack was motivated by an old enmity, as the Juvenile who attacked believed the victim had instigated a group of boys to assault him days earlier.



Earlier, on September 1, a 52-year-old salesman named Gyanpal Singh, working at the Government Wine shop in Delhi's Bharat Nagar, was brutally attacked by four persons with knives and hockey sticks, according to Delhi Police.



The incident occurred at a government wine shop, where Singh worked. He sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.



Delhi Police said that a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing incident. As per the initial enquiry, four persons armed with knives and hockey sticks attacked the victim, as captured in the CCTV footage of the shop. A crime team, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), have inspected the scene.



Moreover, preliminary information suggests that the attack is linked to an old enmity with someone who is emerging as a suspect.



An official said, "The injured is currently unfit for a detailed statement, while statements of eyewitnesses, including the shop manager, are being recorded."



A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation is underway.