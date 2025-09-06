Two Die, Seven Injured After Portion of Dilapidated Building Collapses in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk

Jaipur: Two people died in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area after a portion of a dilapidated building collapse

d following incessant rain in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to ADCP North, Durg Singh Rajpurohit, 19 people were residing in the collapsed building, out of which seven were injured and two died.

The official stated that the police received the information regarding the incident at 01:30 am, following which the Civil Defence team reached the spot immediately.

"It was raining heavily for the past 2-3 days. This is an old building. Police received information at 1.15-1.30 am last night and the Police personnel reached the spot immediately. Civil Defence was also called...Approximately 19 people were residing in this building on a rental basis. Of these 19, seven were injured. Of the injured, two have died," Durg Singh Rajpurohit said.

The rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, likely at isolated places, over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on September 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Gujarat, East Rajasthan and South West Rajasthan from September 6 to 7.

"Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September with exceptionally heavy rainfall (30 cm) over Gujarat region 06th; East Rajasthan on 06th and southwest Rajasthan on 07th September, 2025," IMD said in a statement.