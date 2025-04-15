Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead at Night in GTB Enclave Area, Postmortem Report Awaited

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman has been shot dead in the GTB Enclave area of New Delhi last night; the motive behind the shocking murder and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

20-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Last Night in Delhi's GTB Enclave Area

A tragic and disturbing incident has emerged from Delhi’s GTB Enclave, where a young woman, believed to be around 20 years old, was fatally shot late on Monday night. The local police were alerted in the evening when they received a call reporting that a girl had been shot in the area. Responding promptly, officers arrived at the scene only to find the woman already deceased.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, as investigators began securing the area and gathering initial evidence. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this point, and efforts are ongoing to establish who she was and what may have led to the shooting.

Delhi Shocker: Identity of Deceased Yet To Be Ascertained, Postmortem Report Awaited

Speaking to the media about the case, Shahdara Additional DCP Neha Yadav confirmed that authorities received the distress call roughly 30 minutes before their arrival at the crime scene. She stated that the incident occurred in the GTB Enclave area and, based on a preliminary examination, the victim appears to be around 20 years of age.