Karnataka Man Who Killed 5-Year-Old After Failed Rape Attempt Seen Kidnapping Her in Viral Footage | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Karnataka: A day after police shot down a rape accused in the Hubbali rape case, where a man tried to rape a 5-year-old girl and, when he failed, strangled her to death, a chilling video has captured the exact moment the accused kidnapped the 5-year-old girl while she was playing outside her house.

Later, he attempted to rape her, and when unsuccessful, he strangled her to death and fled the scene.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kumar from Bihar , was seen in the footage lifting the child while she was playing near her house. According to police, he took her to a deserted shed where he attempted to harm her. When locals rushed to help after hearing her cries, Ritesh allegedly strangled her and fled the scene.

He was arrested shortly after and charged with murder, relevant sections under the POCSO Act, and for assaulting police officials.

Shot While Trying to Escape

According to multiple media reports, Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said Ritesh was taken to his residence for identity verification when he grew violent and attempted to run. “He provided very little information and failed to establish his identity. During the attempt to escape, he hurled stones at police,” Kumar said.

Sub-Inspector Annapurna fired a warning shot, but when Ritesh didn’t stop, police opened fire, hitting him in the leg and back. He was taken to the hospital immediately where he was declared dead.

A sub-inspector and two other officers were injured during the scuffle and are being treated.

Had Shifted to Hubballi Recently

Police said Ritesh had been staying in Hubballi for about three months and was working in hotels and construction sites. He had reportedly moved often and had not returned to his hometown of Patna for years.