Delhi Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Minor Boys
A shocking case of barbarity has surfaced from the national capital where a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by minor boys, aged 13, 14 and 15. The accused, all of whom lived in the same locality, have been detained by the police
New Delhi: A shocking case of barbarity has surfaced from the national capital where a six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by minor boys, aged 13, 14 and 15. The accused, all of whom lived in the same locality, have been detained by the police.
The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, following which police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to investigators, the boys allegedly lured the girl with food and took her to an empty building, where they tied her hands, gagged her mouth and gang-raped her. After committing the heinous crime, the boys threatened the girl against telling anyone about the incident.
