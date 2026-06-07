Delhi Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death As Public Toilet Ventilation Pillar Collapsed; Locals Allege Civic Negligence

New Delhi: A shocking accident sparked intense local outrage in North Delhi’s Holambi Khurd area after a seven-year-old girl was crushed to death when a dilapidated concrete structure gave way at a public toilet complex.

The victim, identified as Tanya, was playing with a group of children in the vicinity of the public facility in Metro Vihar when the heavy gas ventilation pillar, constructed over the complex's septic tank, unexpectedly collapsed on top of her.

According to eye-witnesses, the structural failure occurred without warning on Saturday evening.

Nearby residents and bystanders immediately rushed to the spot, frantically clearing away the heavy concrete debris to pull the young girl out.

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However, despite the swift community response, Taniya had already sustained severe internal injuries and succumbed to them at the scene.

Following the tragedy, a massive crowd of grieving and angry residents gathered outside the complex, laying the blame squarely on civic authorities and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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Locals alleged that the public utility building had been in dangerous disrepair for months, characterised by missing septic tank covers, exposed drainage, and structurally compromised elements.

Local police personnel were dispatched to the spot to pacify the agitated crowd and secure the area around the damaged septic tank.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the structural failure, and a case of criminal negligence is being registered.