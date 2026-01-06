Delhi Shocker: Class 11 Student Beaten to Death by Minors in Trilokpuri; 6 Detained

New Delhi: A 17-year-old student was brutally beaten to death by a group of juveniles in the Trilokpuri area on the evening of January 5, 2026.

The victim, identified as Mohit, a Class 11 student and resident of Indra Camp, Trilokpuri, was allegedly targeted due to a prior dispute with the boys.

All the accused involved in the incident are minors and have been apprehended by the police, and a case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Board.

The Incident

Mohit was with his friends at approximately 7 PM when he was confronted by a group of minor boys.

Eyewitnesses said that the group surrounded Mohit and started beating him. The attackers reportedly used kicks and punches, continuing the beating even after the teenager collapsed to the ground.

Mohit's friend tried to intervene to stop but was also assaulted by the group.

Mohit was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in an unconscious state. Later, he was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for specialised treatment.

Mohit succumbed to his injuries on January 6, 2026, at around 1 AM. The Mayur Vihar Police Station filed a complaint, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police Action

Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, confirmed that the Crime and Forensic teams have inspected the crime scene to gather evidence.

According to reports, the attack was a case of revenge from a long-time personal dispute between Mohit and one of the accused. The police are investigating whether more individuals were involved in the conspiracy or the execution of the assault.

The incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety of students in the area. Legal proceedings against the detained minors are being conducted, and further information is awaited.