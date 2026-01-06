Man Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan in Ambala

Ambala: The Ambala police have arrested a man for allegedly spying for Pakistan and providing sensitive information about the Air Force station in the area. DSP Crime Virendra Kumar stated that the police had received information about a suspected individual who was providing information about the defence area.

The accused, identified as Sunil alias Sunny, a resident of Ambala, was taken into custody after a case was registered against him. During interrogation, the police seized his mobile phone, which revealed suspicious activities. The investigation revealed that Sunil had been working as a contractor at the Air Force station since 2020, handling repair work.

According to the police, Sunil was in contact with a woman who would ask for information, which he would then pass on. The analysis of his device showed that he used to send information to a neighbouring country, which is considered an enemy country. However, the police are still investigating the matter and analysing the evidence.

"The Ambala police had information that a suspected man was providing information about our defence area, specifically the Air Force. When he was interrogated, a case was registered against him. He was arrested and taken into custody. His mobile phone was seized, and a lot of suspicious things emerged from it. He has been a contractor since 2020. He used to handle repair work at the Air Force station. He was taking photos or providing information... He was in contact with a woman, and she used to ask for information, and he passed on some information... According to his device, he used to send information to a neighbouring country, which we can call an enemy country. But this is his version. We'll see further because we have to analyse things ourselves..." Kumar told ANI.

The police stated that the accused is currently on remand for four days. The investigation is in its initial stages. "The accused is Sunil alias Sunny, from Ambala. His father is retired from the Indian Railways. He is married and has two children. He's currently on four days of remand. The investigation is in its initial stages, so we'll see what comes out later..." added Kumar.

Earlier, Haryana Police in another incident arrested Kaithal resident Devendra for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said, "Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal, on that basis our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka."

As per the Police, Devendra, during his interrogation, confessed that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI and provided information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the country's agency from time to time. "After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.