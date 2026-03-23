Delhi Shocker: Drunk Driver Hits Cop, Drags Him On Bonnet In Janakpuri | VIDEO

New Delhi: A horrific incident of a police constable being dragged on the bonnet of a car by a drunk driver was reported in West Delhi's Janakpuri on Saturday. The driver committed the act while trying to escape a routine check against drunk driving.

The incident took place near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg while SI Gurdeep Singh and Constable Mohan Pal were conducting routine checks. They signalled the Hyundai Santro car, which bore a registration number from Rajasthan, to stop on suspicion.

However, the driver did not stop the car and tried to escape from the scene. He ended up hitting Constable Pal, who fell on the bonnet of the car. Instead of stopping, the driver continued his escape bid, thereby dragging the constable on the road for a few metres.

A horrific video of the incident showed the cop being dragged before falling on the road. The car was seen rushing away from the scene of crime. However, locals ultimately stopped the car. The driver, identified as Dwarka Bagdola resident Nilesh Kumar, was issued a challan under several sections of the Motors Vehicles Act for drunken driving, red light violation, misbehaviour and dangerous driving.

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The constable is said to have not sustained any injuries.

WATCH

In January, a traffic policeman was dragged for nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a car by a driver in Greater Noida while trying to evade a vehicle check. A video of the incident showed the policeman clinging to the bonnet of the speeding car.

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