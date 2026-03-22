Unrequited Love: Doc Installs Spy Camera In Delivery Room, Secretly Records Colleague's Private Videos In Gujarat

Rajkot: Driven by unrequited love, a doctor installed a spy camera inside a clinic's delivery room to secretly film a female colleague in Rajkot, Gujarat. The man, who had thus recorded more than 3,000 videos of the woman since 2023, has been arrested.

The accused doctor, identified as Dr Kamal Nandha, had a one-sided romantic interest with the victim, who was already in a relationship with another doctor. The victim's partner filed the complaint against Nandha after the camera was discovered.

Spy Camera In Bulb

Dr Kamal Nandha was found to have hidden the camera inside a bulb holder in the delivery room of a clinic located in Sadhu Vaswani Road. The camera would automatically start recording as soon as the light was switched on. The videos would get stored in a memory card, which Nandha used to collect and change periodically since 2023.

Among the scores of videos recorded in the spy camera, private moments between the complainant and a female colleague was also captured.

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Rs 25 Lakh Ransom

Nandha allegedly began blackmailing the victim since 2024 and also threatened to make her videos public unless she paid him a ransom of Rs 25 lakh. So far, the accused had managed to extort Rs 50,000 from the victim.

The accused had also shared some of the videos with people posing as journalists.

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Police have launched complaint on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and violations under the Information Technology (IT) Act. As many as 12 people have been named in the case. Police have launched a manhunt to trace them.