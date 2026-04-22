Delhi Shocker: IRS Officer’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Amar Colony, Murder Suspected

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the 21-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer was found dead at her residence in the Amar Colony area of southeast Delhi.

The victim, daughter of a 1997-batch IRS officer, had reportedly completed her engineering studies and was preparing for the UPSC examinations.

Authorities immediately reached the spot upon receiving information and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sexual Assault, Murder Suspected

According to a preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being strangled to death, allegedly using a mobile phone charging cable.

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Authorities suspect that the domestic helper who had recently been removed from service around two months ago reportedly committed the crime as reportedly he reappeared at the residence on the morning of the incident, raising further suspicion.

Further, the exact sequence of events is still being ascertained, and a detailed probe is underway.