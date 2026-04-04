Delhi Shocker: Youth Shot Outside Preet Vihar Club After Friend's Fight Escalates

New Delhi: A late-night firing incident outside a club in Delhi’s Preet Vihar area left a 21-year-old man injured, raising fresh concerns over safety and law and order in the locality.

The victim, identified as Sameer, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, information was received from GTB Hospital around 4:30 am on Saturday regarding a young man admitted with a gunshot injury.

Sameer, a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi in Ghonda, was rushed to the hospital by his friends shortly after the incident.

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Altercation inside club escalates into violence

Initial reports suggest that Sameer had gone to a club in Preet Vihar with his friends. During their visit, a verbal argument broke out between his friend Arham and another individual, which soon escalated into a physical fight.

As tensions rose, those involved moved out of the club premises onto the service road.

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Police said that during the altercation outside, an unidentified individual, along with accomplices already present at the spot, suddenly opened fire.

One of the bullets struck Sameer below the knee. The accused fled the scene immediately after the firing.

Victim unaware of attacker’s identity

In his statement to the police, Sameer said he did not recognise the person who fired the shot.

Police teams have inspected the crime scene and are currently questioning witnesses in the area. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

The incident has once again brought attention to late-night operations of clubs in the area. Locals and sources claim that such establishments often remain open beyond permitted hours, with instances of altercations reported in the past.