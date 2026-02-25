Delhi Horror: Man Slits Throats Of 3 Minor Daughters, Wife In Samaypur Badli, Flees Home After Crime

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a woman and her three minor daughters were found brutally murdered in their residence in the Chandan Park area of outer North Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The primary suspect, the woman’s husband, allegedly slit their throats with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the scene. The accused husband is absconding. Police are currently investigating the case.

Discovery of the Crime

The Delhi Police received a harrowing call on February 25, 2026, reporting multiple fatalities at House No. 84/E, Gali No. 3, Chandan Park, Siraspur.

Upon arriving at the ground-floor apartment near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, senior officials were met with a gruesome sight.

Advertisement

Four bodies were discovered in a single room: a woman and three young girls lying in a pool of blood.

The husband, Munchun Kewat, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday and is considered the prime suspect. Police believe the murders took place late Tuesday night or in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Forensic experts noted that all four victims had sustained deep, fatal wounds to their necks, indicating they were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, likely while they were asleep or caught off guard.

The precision and brutality of the attack have left the local community in a state of shock and mourning.

Investigation and Manhunt

The deceased has been identified as Anita, the wife of Munchun Kewat. The couple lived at the Siraspur address with their three young daughters, aged 3, 4, and 5 years.

The family originally hailed from Patna, Bihar. Neighbours described the family as modest; Munchun worked as a vegetable seller at the nearby Azadpur Mandi.

According to preliminary police enquiries, the bodies were first discovered by neighbours who alerted the authorities after noticing the husband’s suspicious absence and an unusual silence from the home.

The Delhi Police have identified the deceased woman’s husband as the prime accused. According to investigators, the man allegedly attacked his family in the dead of night before escaping.

Forensic teams and a crime branch unit were dispatched to the site immediately to collect fingerprints and DNA samples.

DCP Outer North District in Delhi, Hareshwar V Swami, stated that police received a PCR call at 8 pm from the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli.

“There was information about a dead body being found in a room. Police reached the spot and inspected it. A woman named Anita has been identified. She and her three daughters were murdered by slitting their throats. The husband is absconding from the spot...We are investigating further... The main suspect is the husband, who is still absconding,” he stated further.

“Multiple teams have been formed to track the movement of the accused, and we are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding entry and exit points of Chandan Park,” the police official stated further.

The Delhi Police have officially registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. We have constituted several specialised teams to track down and apprehend Munchun Kewat, who remains at large,” the police official stated further.

The motive behind this horrific quadruple murder remains unclear. Although investigators are currently questioning relatives and coworkers at Azadpur Mandi to determine if financial distress or domestic disputes played a role in the tragedy.

Community in Mourning

As news of the quadruple murder spread, a large crowd gathered outside the residence. Neighbours described the family as relatively quiet, noting that there had been no immediate signs of such extreme violence.

The brutal nature of the crime, specifically the targeting of three innocent children, has led to heightened tensions and calls for swift justice in the Samaypur Badli area.