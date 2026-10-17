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One Dead, Several Injured as DTC Bus Rams into Pedestrians in Delhi's Anand Parbat

Delhi Shocker: One Dead, Several Injured as DTC Bus Rams into Pedestrians in Anand Parbat

Namya Kapur
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Delhi Shocker: One Dead, Several Injured as DTC Bus Rams into Pedestrians in Anand ParbatDelhi Shocker: One Dead, Several Injured as DTC Bus Rams into Pedestrians in Anand Parbat
One Dead, Several Injured as DTC Bus Rams into Pedestrians in Anand Parbat | Image: X

New Delhi: A speeding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus swerved out of control and rammed into a group of pedestrians and commuters, leaving one person dead and several others injured. The incident triggered panic and chaos in the busy locality as passersby rushed to aid the victims.
 

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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