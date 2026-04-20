Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Critical After Assailants Storm Adarsh Nagar Home; Motive Unclear

New Delhi: A wave of panic gripped the Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital last night after a woman was stabbed to death and her husband was left fighting for his life following a violent home invasion.

According to reports, the horrific incident unfolded when two to three unidentified assailants suddenly barged into the couple's residence. The attackers launched a frenzied knife attack on the duo before fleeing the scene. The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while her husband was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, immediately informed the police. Personnel from the Adarsh Nagar police station arrived shortly after to secure the scene and initiate a preliminary investigation.

As of now, the motive behind the brutal murder remains a mystery. The cops officials are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery. To track down the perpetrators, police teams are currently scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspects and establish their escape route and the investigation is ongoing.