Delhi SIR: ECI Announces Special Camps on Sept 27 to Enrol Left-Out Eligible Electors; 1.21 Lakh Form-6 Applications Received

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a fresh round of special camps across Delhi on September 27 to facilitate the enrolment of eligible citizens left out of the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

As many as 1,21,224 Form-6 applications for inclusion of names were received between August 31 and September 24, according to the latest data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

The special camp on September 27 will be held at all polling station locations across the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release on Friday. The camp follows the first special camp conducted on September 20 and is aimed at providing another opportunity to eligible citizens whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll.

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the SIR in Delhi on May 14, 2026, with the stated objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll.”

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The latest Daily Bulletin issued by the CEO, Delhi, shows that 1,21,224 Form-6 applications were received across Delhi's 13 districts during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 24. Form-6 is used for the inclusion of names of new voters in the electoral roll.

The highest number of Form-6 applications during this period was recorded in West district at 14,838, followed by North West with 12,527, East with 12,094, South East with 11,864 and North East with 11,191. New Delhi recorded 2,144 applications during the period, while Old Delhi received 5,248.

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The bulletin also recorded 2,242 Form-7 applications during the same period, which can be used to file objections to proposed inclusion or seek deletion of an existing electoral-roll entry. A total of 44,582 Form-8 applications were received for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC and marking of PwD electors.

In addition to the September 27 camps, the CEO has announced special enrolment camps for young electors aged 18-25 years at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across Delhi on September 29 and 30.

Booth Level Officers will be present at these institutions with electoral rolls and blank Form-6 applications and will assist eligible young voters in filling out the forms.



Those who have completed or will complete 18 years of age as on October 1, 2026, and whose names are absent from the draft electoral roll, can apply for inclusion along with the prescribed supporting documents.

The CEO office has said claims and objections can be submitted through Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7 and Form-8, depending on the nature of the application. Forms can be submitted physically to EROs, AEROs, BLOs and designated polling-station locations, or online through the Election Commission's voter services portal and the ECINET mobile application.

The claims and objections period will remain open until September 30, with applications received during the period to be disposed of by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.