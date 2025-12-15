Delhi Smog Alert: How To Stay Safe Indoors And Outdoors As AQI Dips In NCR?

New Delhi: With smog choking the Delhi-NCR region, the air quality has reached a critical level, causing a surge in respiratory problems such as coughing and throat irritation fuelling seasonal flue. The situation is especially life-threatening for those with heart and asthma conditions. An urgent action is required, making individual preventive measures a mandatory necessity for all citizens.

When air quality is poor, outdoor activities should be strictly reduced. Elevated physical exertion leads to a higher minute ventilation rate, which dramatically increases the inhalation of harmful particulate matter. Crucially, this rapid, deep breathing impairs the body's natural filtering capacity, thereby increasing the penetration of more dangerous pollutants.

Doctors have reported a sharp increase in respiratory ailments, emphasising that protection is crucial for every citizen. Here are the must-know tips for staying safe both inside and outside your home:

Staying Safe Indoors

-Invest in a high-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to effectively remove fine particulate matter. Run it continuously, especially in bedrooms. Keep windows and doors tightly shut during peak pollution hours (especially mornings and evenings) to prevent infiltration of outdoor air.

-Do not burn incense sticks (agarbatti) and candles as they release harmful fine particles that worsen indoor air quality. If you smoke, strictly avoid doing so indoors. Use a wet cloth for cleaning and dusting instead of a dry cloth, as it can stir up and recirculate settled dust and pollutants.

-Support your body’s defence mechanisms by drinking plenty of water and increasing your intake of antioxidant-rich foods such as spinach, berries, and nuts, which help combat inflammation.

Precautions When Stepping Out

-Always wear a high-quality N95 or N99 mask when venturing outdoors. Cloth or simple surgical masks offer insufficient protection against microscopic particles. Ensure the mask is sealed against your face without gaps. Minimise your time outside, especially during peak pollution hours (early morning and late evening) when the air is thickest.

-Avoid intense outdoor exercises such as jogging or cycling, as deep breathing during these activities forces more pollutants into your lungs. Shift your workouts indoors (yoga, gym). Dangerous smog can cause severe eye irritation. Wear wraparound sunglasses outdoors to shield your eyes, and rinse them with clean water upon returning home.