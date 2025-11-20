Delhi Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Syndicate: Four African Nationals Arrested, Meth Worth ₹100 Crore Seized

All foreign nationals from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire — in a multi-state operation that began on November 1 following specific intelligence inputs | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell (Southern Range) has dismantled a major inter-state narcotics cartel, arresting four key members. All foreign nationals from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire - in a multi-state operation that began on November 1 following specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ezebuenyi Esther Osita alias Ella (45), a resident of Chhattarpur, Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu alias Amorka (32) and Chinoye Emmanuel (46), both residents of Nilothi Extension and Diarra Idriss alias White Money/Sir White (38), who was apprehended from Bengaluru.

In one of the initial breakthroughs, the first arrest was made near Dhaula Kuan, which subsequently led investigators to other members of the cartel and deeper layers of the drug network operating out of Delhi and spreading supplies across India.

During the raids, the Special Cell recovered 20.146 kg of methamphetamine, 700 drug tablets weighing 440 grams, and a significant quantity of precursor chemicals and solvents, including methanol and calcium chloride, along with laboratory-grade equipment used for manufacturing the synthetic drug. Officials estimate the international value of the seized narcotics to be over ₹100 crore.

Investigators said the cartel was run by African-origin operatives based in Delhi, who allegedly procured chemicals, manufactured methamphetamine, and trafficked it to multiple states. The operation spanned Delhi and Bengaluru and involved sustained surveillance and field intelligence.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional members, funding channels, and international links of the network.