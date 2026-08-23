Delhi: Students Protest Against UGC Equity Regulations, Several Detained By Police

New Delhi: Students staged a protest at Connaught Place's Outer Circle in the national capital on Sunday against the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, following which several protesters were detained by the police.

The Delhi Police earlier clarified that videos circulating on social media claiming that permission had been granted for a protest against the UGC Equity Regulations (2026) and the caste-based reservation at Shah Auditorium on August 23 are "false and misleading".

Issuing a clarification, the police confirmed that no permission has been given to anyone for holding a demonstration at the venue.

"It is further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the North District. Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited," the Delhi Police said.

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A day earlier, a large number of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against caste-based reservation, under the banner of Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), demanding a complete overhaul of the caste-based reservation system.

They demanded that quotas in academics and employment should strictly be determined by income levels rather than social or caste identities. Additionally, the protesters advocated for a "one family, one reservation" policy and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the UGC's 2026 caste-equity directives.

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A large number of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against caste-based reservation, following which the Delhi Police and Central Forces were deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order. Security personnel were seen present at Jantar Mantar as protesters assembled at the designated protest area. The police deployment was carried out as a precautionary measure amid the large gathering.