Delhi: Three Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment During Protest, Crime Branch to Probe
The complaints from three women journalists alleging sexual harassment during protests in the national capital have been received, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The complaints have been made against police personnel.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The complaints from three women journalists alleging sexual harassment during protests in the national capital have been received, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The complaints have been made against police personnel. "On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints," Delhi Police informed on X.
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