New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said two major hospitals in Siraspur and Hastal, together offering 1,815 beds, will become operational next year as the government steps up efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services across the capital.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the government is also planning to open 40 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs next month, coinciding with the 102nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to strengthen primary healthcare services and provide treatment facilities closer to people's homes.

Gupta made the announcements while reviewing the progress of various Health Department projects at the Delhi Secretariat. She directed officials to ensure that all hospital and healthcare infrastructure projects are completed within their stipulated timelines, making it clear that negligence or unnecessary delays would not be tolerated.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Health Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) attended the meeting.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the government's focus was on providing accessible, quality and timely healthcare to every citizen. She said expanding healthcare infrastructure involved not only constructing new hospitals but also ensuring the availability of modern medical equipment, doctors and other healthcare personnel to improve patient care.

She also stressed the need to strengthen primary healthcare facilities so that residents would not have to travel long distances for treatment of common ailments. Officials were directed to ensure that public welfare projects were implemented with responsibility, promptness and sensitivity.

Advertisement

Providing an update on the two major hospital projects, CM Gupta said the 1,164-bed hospital in Siraspur was ready, with the procurement of medical equipment underway and targeted for completion by the end of January. Construction of the 651-bed hospital in Hastal is also nearing completion, and the facility is expected to become operational next year.

The two hospitals are expected to improve access to medical services in their respective areas and ease the patient load on existing healthcare facilities.

On primary healthcare expansion, Gupta said 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were being developed across Delhi, of which 415 were already operational. The government aims to open 40 more centres next month. She added that facilities receiving a higher number of patients were being considered for two-shift operations to ensure timely treatment at the local level.

The government is also developing two hospitals with 691 beds each in Madipur and Jwalapuri, both scheduled for completion by 2028. The Madipur hospital is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 466.50 crore, while the Jwalapuri project has been pegged at Rs 484.04 crore.

Alongside new hospitals, the government is expanding maternal and child healthcare facilities at existing institutions. A 463-bed maternal and child healthcare block is being developed at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, while its OPD block is ready for inauguration.

A 270-bed maternal and child healthcare block at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and a 460-bed block at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur are also nearing completion. Efforts are underway to make these facilities operational shortly.

The review also covered the proposed integrated redevelopment of Lok Nayak Hospital and the Maulana Azad Medical College campus. The project has an estimated timeline of around 30 months, covering both planning and construction.

The government is also working towards bringing Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), all located in the Trans-Yamuna region, under a common institutional framework. The move is aimed at strengthening specialised medical services and improving coordination among these institutions.

In another major initiative, the government plans to establish medical colleges at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, with 150 MBBS seats proposed at each institution.

The government is also working to increase the number of seats at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College from 125 to 200 and at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences from 50 to 70. These measures are aimed at expanding medical education capacity while increasing the availability of trained and specialist doctors.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was working to strengthen hospital infrastructure, medical facilities, equipment and human resources as part of a coordinated effort to improve Delhi's healthcare system.