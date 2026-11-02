Delhi Traders Flag ₹2,200 Crore Daily Trade Impact, Urge LG To Set Up Designated Protest Zones

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeking designated protest sites in the outer areas of the national capital. The traders' body has raised concerns over repeated demonstrations, political activities and traffic disruptions, which it says have affected commercial activity across Delhi over the past month.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor on Monday, November 2, CAIT called for an arrangement that would allow political rallies, sit-ins and demonstrations to take place without affecting major markets, business establishments and the movement of ordinary citizens.

Delhi records an average daily trade of approximately ₹2,200 crore. However, according to CAIT, business activities across the city have been disrupted on nearly 14 days over the past month, raising concerns among traders during the ongoing festive season.

How Have Protests Affected Delhi's Trading Community?

CAIT said the repeated disruptions have affected the movement of traders, particularly those travelling to Delhi from different states for wholesale purchases and other business activities. As one of India's major trading and distribution hubs, the capital receives lakhs of traders every day.

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The organisation pointed out that the impact has extended beyond wholesale markets, affecting retail establishments, small shopkeepers, street vendors, transport services, hotels and other businesses.

According to CAIT, the continued disruptions have resulted in considerable financial losses for traders, who have also expressed concern over the impact on their livelihoods.

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While acknowledging that individuals and organisations have the democratic right to organise peaceful protests, the traders' body maintained that such activities should not come at the cost of other people's businesses and livelihoods.

It said that obstructing traders from carrying out their business activities also raises concerns about their constitutionally guaranteed right to trade and earn a living.

What Has CAIT Asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor To Do?

CAIT has urged LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu to urgently identify and notify designated locations in Delhi's outer areas where protests, demonstrations and political agitations can be held.

The proposed arrangement, it said, would help prevent future demonstrations from affecting key commercial zones, busy markets and public movement.

The traders' body believes that providing designated protest locations would allow people to exercise their democratic rights while ensuring that economic activity and the everyday lives of Delhi residents remain unaffected.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia said the trading community in Delhi has expressed serious resentment and concern over the situation. He added that a meeting involving representatives of trade associations and prominent business leaders would be organised after Diwali to discuss the issue and determine the next course of action.

Traders Hope Festive Business Remains Unaffected

Bhartia also expressed hope that traders would be able to continue their businesses through the remaining festive season without facing obstructions, traffic disruptions or an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Reiterating the organisation's position, he said, "the right to protest is an important pillar of democracy, but depriving others of their livelihood because of someone else’s protest cannot be acceptable."

CAIT said the issue was not about restricting peaceful demonstrations but about ensuring that the rights of one section of society do not adversely affect another.