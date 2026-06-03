Heading To East Delhi? Expect Delays As LM Bundh To Khureji Road Faces Long Diversions Till June 30; Check Alternate Routes

New Delhi: Commuters travelling through East Delhi will need to adjust their daily travel plans as the Delhi Traffic Police have announced major traffic diversions on the critical stretch from the LM (Lal Bahadur Shastri) Bund Road to Khureji.

The traffic restrictions and rerouting will remain in place until June 30 to facilitate long-pending infrastructure development and civic repair work in the region.

The LM Bundh to Khureji corridor is a vital artery connecting dense residential pockets of East Delhi to central commercial hubs.

According to traffic officials, the comprehensive diversion plan was necessitated by heavy-machinery deployment required for widening work, drainage upgrades, and surface recarpetting ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

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Affected Hubs and Expected Bottlenecks

Because this route handles massive volumes of daily motorists, the closure is expected to cause severe spillover delays throughout the month.

The areas most likely to experience heavy gridlock include:

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Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur

Geeta Colony and Krishna Nagar

The busy commercial markets of Khureji and Patparganj

Traffic police have warned that morning and evening peak hours will see significant travel time, with delays expected to range anywhere between 20 to 35 minutes for those trying to cross into central parts of the capital.

Suggested Diversions and Alternative Routes

To minimise the impact on commuters, the traffic department has outlined specific alternative routes and posted dedicated personnel at key intersections to manage the flow.

Motorists travelling from Laxmi Nagar toward Khureji and Old Delhi are advised to bypass the Bundh road. Instead, they should utilise Vikas Marg or head toward the Geeta Colony Flyover road to make their transit.

Residents navigating the inner pockets of Krishna Nagar and Geeta Colony are requested to use the internal parallel lanes. Authorities have requested that these roads be kept clear of heavy or commercial vehicles.