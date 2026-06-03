Open Revolt Against Mamata Banerjee: Rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Becomes Bengal's Leader of Opposition

Kolkata: Rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, who was recently expelled by the party, has become the Leader of the Opposition of West Bengal Assembly. This comes after he reached the Assembly with 58 out of TMC's 80 MLAs, in a move that threatens a major split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and challenges the leadership of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ritabrata Banerjee's arrival at the Assembly with the support of 58 legislators fuelled questions over who now represents the ‘real’ TMC. According to sources, the rebel faction is preparing to stake claim to the TMC symbol.

Ritabrata has claimed that he will “save” the TMC, adding, “We will work together as a team.”

On TMC MLAs backing Ritabrata Banerjee, state minister and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "I said earlier also that if the party loses the election, it will break apart. The main issue is that it was a family party, and people wanted to leave but were afraid. As the Prime Minister said, dynastic politics must end; this step is in that direction. People are moving away from family rule. In the end, only Mamata and her nephew will remain; everyone else will leave."