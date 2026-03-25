Delhi Traffic Alert: Key Road in Sangam Vihar Shut Till April 3 for Construction, Check Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of traffic disruptions in parts of South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area due to ongoing construction work.

According to the advisory, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department is undertaking construction of an approach road and side drain from H-Block, Shiv Mandir, to Karni Singh Shooting Range. The work has been in progress since March 14.

Key Road Closure Announced

As part of the traffic restrictions, Karni Singh Shooting Range Road will remain completely closed from March 25 to April 3, 2026.

The closure is expected to impact daily commuters travelling through the stretch.

Advertisement

Affected Routes

Traffic movement is likely to be affected on the following roads:

MB Road (towards Faridabad)

Karni Singh Shooting Range Road

Pul Prahladpur Road (towards Faridabad)

Diversion Points Identified

To manage traffic flow, diversion points have been set up at:

Advertisement

Karni Singh Shooting Range red light on MB Road

Near the gate of Karni Singh Shooting Range

Suggested Alternate Routes

Commuters are advised to use:

Pul Prahladpur Road towards Suraj Kund area

Other adjoining routes to avoid congestion

Advisory for Commuters