Updated 25 March 2026 at 13:18 IST
Delhi Traffic Alert: Key Road in Sangam Vihar Shut Till April 3 for Construction, Check Alternate Routes
Traffic disruptions are expected in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, with Karni Singh Shooting Range Road completely closed from March 25 to April 3 due to ongoing construction work by the Irrigation & Flood Control Department.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of traffic disruptions in parts of South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area due to ongoing construction work.
According to the advisory, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department is undertaking construction of an approach road and side drain from H-Block, Shiv Mandir, to Karni Singh Shooting Range. The work has been in progress since March 14.
Key Road Closure Announced
As part of the traffic restrictions, Karni Singh Shooting Range Road will remain completely closed from March 25 to April 3, 2026.
The closure is expected to impact daily commuters travelling through the stretch.
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Affected Routes
Traffic movement is likely to be affected on the following roads:
- MB Road (towards Faridabad)
- Karni Singh Shooting Range Road
- Pul Prahladpur Road (towards Faridabad)
Diversion Points Identified
To manage traffic flow, diversion points have been set up at:
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- Karni Singh Shooting Range red light on MB Road
- Near the gate of Karni Singh Shooting Range
Suggested Alternate Routes
Commuters are advised to use:
- Pul Prahladpur Road towards Suraj Kund area
- Other adjoining routes to avoid congestion
Advisory for Commuters
- The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches to minimise inconvenience.
- Motorists have also been advised to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area to ensure smooth traffic movement.
- Authorities have requested public cooperation as the construction work continues over the next several days.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 12:58 IST