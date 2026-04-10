Delhi Traffic Alert: Paharganj Roads to Be Affected From April 10–12 Due to Satsang at Shahi Idgah, Check Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic regulations in the Paharganj area from April 10 to April 12, 2026, in view of the Annual Satsang (Ijtema) at Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar.

The advisory comes as a large gathering of devotees is expected over the three-day religious event.

Authorities said that a floating crowd of around 50,000 devotees is likely to attend the event each day.

The programme will run from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM daily, while the final dispersal is scheduled after 10:00 PM on April 12, which may lead to extended congestion in the area.

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Key roads likely to be affected

Due to the heavy influx of devotees, traffic movement is expected to be impacted on several major stretches, including:

Rani Jhansi Road

R.K. Marg

R/A Eidgah

Adjoining areas around Sadar Bazar and Paharganj

Officials have warned of possible congestion and slow vehicular movement, especially during peak hours.

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Alternate route suggested for commuters

To ease traffic pressure, commuters have been advised to avoid affected stretches and use alternate routes.

Faiz Road has been suggested as the primary diversion route

Motorists are urged to plan their travel in advance to minimise inconvenience.

Advisory for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of guidelines for smooth movement: