Delhi Traffic Alert Today: 30 Routes Affected Amid CJP Protest, Metro Gates Reopen | Check Full List

New Delhi: Commuters travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi on Sunday, October 11, may face traffic diversions at around 30 major intersections and road stretches as the Delhi Traffic Police adjusts arrangements amid the prevailing law and order situation linked to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

The restrictions came into effect at 6 am and may be tightened or relaxed depending on the situation on the ground. The CJP had planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation. However, Delhi Police denied permission for the gathering, citing law and order concerns.

The traffic police have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and leave with sufficient time if heading to the airport, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs).

Which Delhi Roads Could See Traffic Disruptions?

According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may affect key routes connecting Central Delhi, New Delhi and adjoining areas. The locations include the Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, and Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point).

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Other affected stretches include Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, the Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point, Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point and the roundabout near Samrat Hotel.

Traffic movement may also be affected at the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, under Bhikaji Cama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover, the Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point, and the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout.

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The advisory further covers Windsor Palace roundabout, the Tolstoy-Janpath crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, the Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Gol Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, the Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, RML Hospital roundabout and the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, particularly when travelling through the capital's central areas. Since the traffic arrangements will depend on developments during the day, motorists should be prepared for changes in diversions.

Delhi Metro Gates Reopen After 25-Hour Closure

While road restrictions remain in place, Metro commuters have received relief after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened entry and exit gates at stations across its network on Saturday.

The development came after 45 Metro stations remained closed for around 25 hours in view of security arrangements for the CJP's anti-CEC protest. The restrictions began at 9 pm on Friday and were extended until 10 pm on Saturday, four hours beyond the earlier scheduled reopening time of 6 pm.

Confirming the restoration of services, the DMRC said, “The entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.”

The reopening means passengers can once again enter and exit stations across the network, with interchange facilities also available at the concerned stations. Meanwhile, police personnel and barricades had been deployed at several locations, including areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities prepared for the planned gathering.

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Over Metro Service Restrictions

The Metro restrictions have also come under legal scrutiny. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Sunday seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities over an alleged blatant violation of the court's direction to ensure that there is no complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

According to the cause list for October 11 uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, the matter will be heard by a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.