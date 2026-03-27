Sonu Nigam Concert: Traffic Restrictions Near IGI Stadium on March 28, Check Roads to Avoid, Entry Routes Here

Delhi Traffic Alert: Traffic Restrictions Near IGI Stadium on March 28 for Sonu Nigam Concert, Check Roads to Avoid, Entry Routes Here | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the “Satrangi Re by Sonu Nigam Live Music Concert” scheduled at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 28, 2026.

Authorities said that traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with peak congestion expected between 2:00 PM and 10:00 PM due to heavy footfall at the venue.

Key Roads Likely to Be Affected

Commuters have been advised to avoid several major stretches around the stadium where traffic congestion and diversions are expected.

The likely affected roads include:

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IP Marg (MGM Road)

Vikas Marg

Ring Road (from Rajghat to IP Depot)

Heavy vehicles will not be permitted on certain stretches, and diversions may be implemented depending on traffic conditions.

Entry Routes to Stadium Gates

To ensure smooth movement of spectators, specific entry routes have been designated for different gates of the stadium:

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Gates 07 & 08: Entry via Velodrome Road

Gates 16, 18, 21 & 22: Entry via MGM Road

Visitors are advised to follow these routes strictly to avoid inconvenience.

Parking Guidelines for Visitors

The advisory states that parking near the venue will be limited and regulated.

Entry to parking areas will be allowed only for vehicles with valid parking labels

Parking access will be routed via MGM Road.

Vehicles without proper parking labels will not be permitted near the stadium.

General Advisory for Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected routes during peak hours.