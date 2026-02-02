Updated 2 February 2026 at 12:27 IST
Delhi Traffic Alert: Water Pipeline Work Hits Gokalpuri-Bhajanpura Metro Stretch, Check Alternative Routes
The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory, warning commuters of likely traffic disruptions on Monday, February 2, due to pipeline work between Gokalpuri and Bhajanpura Metro.
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital, preparing them to brace for traffic disruptions on Monday, February 2, due to Delhi Jal Board's ongoing pipeline work between Gokalpuri and Bhajanpura Metro.
They have advised the public to avoid certain areas and plan their travel accordingly.
Alternative Routes for the Commuters
To minimise disruptions, commuters can take the following alternative routes as suggested by Delhi traffic police:
Via Gokalpuri Flyover Underpass, take a left turn towards Maujpur, and proceed towards Seelampur or Shastri Park
Via Durgapuri Chowk, then move through Maujpur and Shahdara towards Shastri Park
Further, commuters are advised to check for updates from Delhi Traffic Police for the latest information.
