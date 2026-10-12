Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of INDI Bloc Protest March; Diversions Enforced

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions and diversions at multiple locations across the national capital on Monday, amid Congress' call for a protest march to the Supreme Court. According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am on October 12, depending on the prevailing situation. The movement of vehicles may be affected at several major intersections, flyovers and roads across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on the following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon the prevailing situation. The general public is informed that movement at the following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected.”

The locations where traffic movement may be affected include Roundabout Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk.

As per the advisory, other stretches include Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point, Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Roundabout Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg Crossing, under Bhikaji Kama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point.

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Traffic may also be affected at Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg Crossing, Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point, as per the advisory.

The traffic police have advised commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time. "Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi," the advisory stated.

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The police have also requested commuters to avoid non-essential travel and said that traffic management measures would be adjusted according to the prevailing situation. "Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment," the advisory added.

Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday morning as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns.

A day after Delhi witnessed detentions of protestors and heavy deployment of police, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on the youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to unite and march to the Supreme Court on October 12, urging people to shed fear with the words “Daro mat.”