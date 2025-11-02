Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid Two Religious Events at Paharganj: Check Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital, preparing them to brace for congestion on Sunday, November 2, as two religious programmes in the Paharganj Traffic Circle area are scheduled from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm.

One event is at Ram Krishna Mission Ashram, R.K. Ashram, Paharganj, where spiritual teachings will be delivered by Swami Sarvpriyaanand Ji Maharaj, and another is Soul Day Observance at Nehru Bazar, near Paanchquia Road, where members of the Christian community will visit the graveyard to pay respect to their departed loved ones.

Routes Likely to be Affected:

Due to a large gathering of devotees and visitors, traffic congestion and restricted vehicular movement are expected on nearby roads as follows:

Basant Lane

Main Bazar Road

Chelmsford Road

Panchkuian Road

Nehru Bazar and adjoining market stretches

Precautions for Commuters:

Avoid visiting Nehru Bazar and nearby roads during the advised hours.

Prefer alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Park vehicles only in designated parking areas.

Further, the Delhi traffic police requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience.