Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Here's Why

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a travel advisory in connection with the ongoing underground cabling maintenance and upgradation work by Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) on New Rohtak Road. Police have warned commuters that traffic movement on New Rohtak Road from Kamal T-Point to Liberty Cinema towards Paharganj will remain affected till January 31, 2026.

In a statement on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “Due to the ongoing work, two lanes of traffic on New Rohtak Road are affected and traffic movement in the area is expected to remain heavy and slow. Keeping the above in view, commuters are advised to avoid the stretch from Anand Parbat-New Rohtak Road, Kamal T-Point towards Liberty Cinema, Paharganj till 31.01.2026, to avoid inconvenience and delays.”

It added, “Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.”

Alternative Routes

Commuters going towards Paharganj / New Delhi may take left from Kamal T-Point towards Sarai Rohilla, then right on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg via Rani Jhansi Road

Commuters from Shastri Nagar Chowk towards Liberty Cinema may avoid Swami Narayan Marg and take Rani Jhansi Road

Delhi Police have requested commuters to plan their journey in order to avoid inconvenience and delays.

Helpline Number

Delhi Police have asked commuters to reach out to them on helpline number (1095/011-25844444) for assistance. People can also contact police on WhatsApp number 8750871493.



