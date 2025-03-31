Delhi Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Hit By Neighbour's Car in Paharganj

New Delhi: A two-year-old girl tragically passed away after being hit by a car driven by a neighbor in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, as confirmed by an official report on Monday.

The incident occurred around 6:15 pm on Sunday in the Ram Nagar locality of Paharganj. According to police, they were informed about a child being injured in a road accident and rushed to a hospital, where the girl later succumbed to her injuries. The authorities immediately began an investigation into the incident.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the car involved in the accident belonged to a neighbor of the victim’s family. The neighbor’s son was identified as the driver at the time of the accident. A senior police officer confirmed this information, stating that the driver was not the owner of the vehicle but was operating it at the time of the collision.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and whether any further legal actions will be taken.