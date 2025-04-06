sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Woman Dies After Falling From Roller Coaster, Here's What You Can Do To Ensure Safety During Rides

Updated April 6th 2025, 08:51 IST

Delhi Woman Dies After Falling From Roller Coaster, Here's What You Can Do To Ensure Safety During Rides

A 24-year-old woman tragically lost her life after she fell off a roller coaster in Delhi; here's what you can do to ensure safety during these rides.

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Delhi Woman Dies After Falling from Roller Coaster, How to Stay Safe
Delhi Woman Dies After Falling from Roller Coaster, How to Stay Safe - Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: Enjoyment turned fatal for Priyanka, a 24-year-old woman who tragically lost her life after she fell off a roller coaster at Fun and Food Village in Delhi's Kapashera area.

The tragic and painful death of the young woman has sparked serious safety concerns for all those who enjoy such rides. Read to know what you can do, to ensure safety at amusement parks and places where these joyrides are available…

Also Read: Heatwave Warning Issued For Delhi, Rajasthan - Here Are Do’s And Don’ts To Keep Yourself Safe

Delhi Tragedy: Woman Falls From Roller Coaster, Dies Due to Multiple Injuries

Priyanka Rawat, a 24-year-old woman who had gone to Fun and Food Village, an amusement park in South West Delhi's Kapashera area, was enjoying a roller coaster ride with a friend when she reportedly lost her balance and fell from the roller coaster.

She suffered serious injuries including a lacerated wound on right leg, punctured wound on the left leg and several lacerated injuries on her forearm, throat and other body parts. The woman was rushed to the nearby Manipal Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

On the complaint of her friend who was accompanying her, the Delhi Police has registered a complaint under Sections 289 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), amounting to negligent use of machinery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

How Can You Ensure Safety During Roller Coaster Rides?

This incident has sparked serious questions on the people's safety during these rides, that may be thrilling, but also pose a threat to life. Anyone who decides to take a roller coaster ride, must follow some basic guidelines, that would help ensure their safety and avoid such tragic incidents that are likely to be fatal.

  • Every joyride comes with a list of instructions and guidelines, that must be followed at all costs - height, weight, age and medical restrictions listed, must be adhered to, in order to avoid mishaps.
  • Every roller coaster ride comes with a harness or belt that needs to be fastened before the ride begins - ensure that you are completely secure and the belt or the harness is not loosened during any part of the ride.
  • As fun as it may sound, keep your head, hands and legs inside the ride and avoid raising your arms in the air, hollering in excitement. Balance is key, which if not maintained, might be deadly or extremely painful. 
  • Phones, wallets, earphones etc. must be kept inside pockets safely and while you are enjoying the ride, do not try to retrieve those items or fidget in your seats. 
  • Photos and videos for social media are very ‘important’ but what's more important, is your safety. Avoid capturing moments that may require you to lean out of the roller coaster or get distracted, putting your life in danger.
  • There will be a lot of amusement parks and spots where you may get the opportunity to ride a roller coaster, but make sure you participate in such dangerous rides, only at trusted and popular amusement parks, where safety is not compromised upon.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 6th 2025, 08:50 IST