Delhi Woman Dies After Falling From Roller Coaster, Here's What You Can Do To Ensure Safety During Rides

New Delhi: Enjoyment turned fatal for Priyanka, a 24-year-old woman who tragically lost her life after she fell off a roller coaster at Fun and Food Village in Delhi's Kapashera area.

The tragic and painful death of the young woman has sparked serious safety concerns for all those who enjoy such rides. Read to know what you can do, to ensure safety at amusement parks and places where these joyrides are available…

Delhi Tragedy: Woman Falls From Roller Coaster, Dies Due to Multiple Injuries

Priyanka Rawat, a 24-year-old woman who had gone to Fun and Food Village, an amusement park in South West Delhi's Kapashera area, was enjoying a roller coaster ride with a friend when she reportedly lost her balance and fell from the roller coaster.

She suffered serious injuries including a lacerated wound on right leg, punctured wound on the left leg and several lacerated injuries on her forearm, throat and other body parts. The woman was rushed to the nearby Manipal Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

On the complaint of her friend who was accompanying her, the Delhi Police has registered a complaint under Sections 289 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), amounting to negligent use of machinery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

How Can You Ensure Safety During Roller Coaster Rides?

This incident has sparked serious questions on the people's safety during these rides, that may be thrilling, but also pose a threat to life. Anyone who decides to take a roller coaster ride, must follow some basic guidelines, that would help ensure their safety and avoid such tragic incidents that are likely to be fatal.